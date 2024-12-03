LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has released the lineup for the 2024 Bo Frizzell Trucking Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

The Christmas celebration begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and the lineup begins at 12:30 p.m.

“The Christmas parade has always been a wonderful Chamber event and we are excited for Bo Frizzell Trucking to support and share the tradition of the Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Their support of the parade over many years speaks to a deep-rooted love for this community and the traditions we share.”

This year’s Grand Marshals, the Tis The Season Dancing Santas, will lead the parade down Main Street promptly at 3 p.m. to the end of the route, located at Plaza Road. The Dancing Santas made their first surprise appearance at the 2018 Tis The Season Tree Lighting Celebration and became an immediate crowd favorite. The Dancing Santas group is made up of local community members in support of the Tis the Season nonprofit organization created to enhance the Christmas experience in Scotland County.

For more information about how to obtain an entry for the parade, visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/annuallaurinburg-christmas-parade, contact kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com or call the Chamber Office at 910-276-7420.

Parade lineup:

Alana Blackburn – Scotland County Parks & Recreation Cotton Bowl Queen

American Legion Post 181

American Post 50

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Car – King of Bethlehem Henry B. Terry, Jr.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Car -Queen of Bethlehem Doris Graham

Boy Scout Troop 420 – truck/trailer Homemade Float

Cape Fear High School Marching Band – Lead by Matt Jorgensen

Carolina Hearts Home Care

Carver Middle School – Truck/trailer/walkers

Changin’ Lanez Car Club

Changing The Game Motorcycle Club – 11 Motorcycles

Charlie Dumbleton – Scotland County Parks & Recreation Princess

City of Laurinburg Brush

City of Laurinburg Fire Engine 1

City of Laurinburg Officials

City of Laurinburg Scoopers

Clayton Homes of Laurinburg

Bo Frizzell Trucking – Float Name – Twelve Days of Christmas

Cascades Tissue Group – Whoville

Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik….Santa’s Arrival

Kissing Penquins – Scotland Highland Games

Scotland County Schools

Scotland Health Care – Has Anyone Seen Santa?

Sonnax – Frosty & Star

Suds & Swine Festival – Float Name – Choir

Wade S. Dunbar Insurance – Berry Merry Christmas

Corteva Agriscience – Homemade Float – “Feeding the World”

Creative Expressions Dance Academy

Cub Scout Pack

East Laurinburg Baptist Church

Ego’z Hair Salon

Farmers Home Furniture

Fire Chief Jordan McQueen

G & M Outlet

Gibson PH Church

Glenn Pittman

Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont

Grand Marshalls – Tis the Season’s Dancing Santas

Her Life Matters

Hoke County Marching Band

John T. Alford

Kay’s Variety