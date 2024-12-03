LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has released the lineup for the 2024 Bo Frizzell Trucking Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.
The Christmas celebration begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and the lineup begins at 12:30 p.m.
“The Christmas parade has always been a wonderful Chamber event and we are excited for Bo Frizzell Trucking to support and share the tradition of the Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Their support of the parade over many years speaks to a deep-rooted love for this community and the traditions we share.”
This year’s Grand Marshals, the Tis The Season Dancing Santas, will lead the parade down Main Street promptly at 3 p.m. to the end of the route, located at Plaza Road. The Dancing Santas made their first surprise appearance at the 2018 Tis The Season Tree Lighting Celebration and became an immediate crowd favorite. The Dancing Santas group is made up of local community members in support of the Tis the Season nonprofit organization created to enhance the Christmas experience in Scotland County.
For more information about how to obtain an entry for the parade, visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/annuallaurinburg-christmas-parade, contact kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com or call the Chamber Office at 910-276-7420.
Parade lineup:
Alana Blackburn – Scotland County Parks & Recreation Cotton Bowl Queen
American Legion Post 181
American Post 50
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Car – King of Bethlehem Henry B. Terry, Jr.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Car -Queen of Bethlehem Doris Graham
Boy Scout Troop 420 – truck/trailer Homemade Float
Cape Fear High School Marching Band – Lead by Matt Jorgensen
Carolina Hearts Home Care
Carver Middle School – Truck/trailer/walkers
Changin’ Lanez Car Club
Changing The Game Motorcycle Club – 11 Motorcycles
Charlie Dumbleton – Scotland County Parks & Recreation Princess
City of Laurinburg Brush
City of Laurinburg Fire Engine 1
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Scoopers
Clayton Homes of Laurinburg
Bo Frizzell Trucking – Float Name – Twelve Days of Christmas
Cascades Tissue Group – Whoville
Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik….Santa’s Arrival
Kissing Penquins – Scotland Highland Games
Scotland County Schools
Scotland Health Care – Has Anyone Seen Santa?
Sonnax – Frosty & Star
Suds & Swine Festival – Float Name – Choir
Wade S. Dunbar Insurance – Berry Merry Christmas
Corteva Agriscience – Homemade Float – “Feeding the World”
Creative Expressions Dance Academy
Cub Scout Pack
East Laurinburg Baptist Church
Ego’z Hair Salon
Farmers Home Furniture
Fire Chief Jordan McQueen
G & M Outlet
Gibson PH Church
Glenn Pittman
Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont
Grand Marshalls – Tis the Season’s Dancing Santas
Her Life Matters
Hoke County Marching Band
John T. Alford
Kay’s Variety