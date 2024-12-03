HAMLET — Richmond Community College is now offering a Fast-Track Accelerated Nursing Program that will allow qualified individuals to become a registered nurse in just three semesters.

“Our Accelerated Nursing Program is designed for those who are passionate about caring for others and want to advance their career quickly,” said Dr. Qunna Morrow, Dean of Allied Health and Human Services. “Dive into an immersive learning experience and gain the skills needed to thrive as a registered nurse.”

Those who can apply for the fast-track program include license practical nurses (LPNs) and EMS credentialed professionals with a minimum of one year’s verifiable work experience.

“Because this is a rigorous accelerated program, students need to be motivated and dedicated to completing in just three semesters,” Morrow said.

Students will have access to mentorship, academic advising and tutoring to help them excel in the program. They will also get real-world experience through clinical placements in local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Admissions Requirements

1. Complete all prerequisite courses successfully.

2. High school graduate or equivalent.

3. Completed or exempted out of MAT 043 and ENG 011.

4. Complete the RichmondCC ADN Application.

5. Current BLS CPR Card.

6. Current LPN License or Unrestricted North Carolina Paramedic Certification or National Registry Paramedic Certification (must be maintained throughout the program).

7. Employment Verification Attestation Form. Minimum of 1 year of experience as an LPN or Paramedic.

8. Completed health form and current required immunizations.

9. Official transcripts submitted to the admissions department prior to acceptance.

Application deadline for the Fast-Track Accelerated Nursing Program is March 31, 2025. Classes begin May 27, 2025. Contact RichmondCC admissions representative Crystal Shaw at (910) 410-1729.