LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Housing Authority has partnered with current high school seniors and Class of 2024 high school graduates accepted into a college, who were immediate members of families that reside in Laurinburg Housing Authority assisted housing programs, to sponsor students’ applications for scholarships through affiliated housing memberships.

With the help of parents, school counselors and Laurinburg Housing Authority staff, students with a qualifying academic achievement GPA of 2.5 or higher were offered the opportunity to write an essay about their future aspirations, any barriers they were overcoming or facing, and the work they were actively doing to achieve their goals.

Saniaya Bethea, a freshman at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, applied for the Carolina Council of Housing, Redevelopment and Code Officials (CCHRCO), scholarship and quickly gained attention from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) scholarship committee. Both committees read her essay and were honored to support her as she pursues her goal of majoring in social work.

Amanda John, executive director and CEO of the Laurinburg Housing Authority, shared her gratitude and excitement before presenting the awards on Oct. 31.

“This is a beautiful beginning as I navigate this new role as executive director,” John said. “I look forward to forming future partnerships and getting access to more funding that will give LHA students the experience, exposure, and practice needed in the classroom and beyond to further develop hard, soft, and transferable skills that will aid in measurable successes through gaining lasting opportunities in the workforce with training, trade certifications and/or higher education.

“I am thrilled about Saniaya’s achievements and her future. I would like to congratulate Ms. Lori Baker, LHA Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator, for an outstanding job of networking with high school counselors to encourage and capture the participation of students and parents throughout the scholarship application process.”

On behalf of CCHRCO, the North Carolina Scholarship Committee and the Triangle Community Foundation Endowment Fund, Bethea was selected as the recipient of the 2024 SERC-NAHRO $1,500 one-year scholarship. Bethea’s “hard work and determination” were recognized as inspirational by NAHRO and she was honored with an NAHRO’s National Merit Scholarship award of $3,000 for the 2024-2025 academic year. Additionally, Bethea was selected as a NAHRO-LDG Scholar and awarded:

— A maximum of $12,000, in $3,000 increments over four years, to assist with tuition and fees;

— $3,000 a year for three years, for a qualified summer internship stipend, in a community development and engagement field; and

— Networking opportunities with business and community leaders.