LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill woman faces multiple drug-related charges after narcotics were found inside her vehicle parked outside the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

On Tuesday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit arrested Makayla Goldson, of the 9000 block on Malloy Avenue in Laurel Hill, who showed up at the Sheriff’s Office, according to the SCSO.

At the time of the arrest, Officer K9 “Joker” was performing public vehicular area narcotic searches, according to the SCSO. Goldson’s vehicle was alerted on and during the follow-up, illegal narcotics were located inside. Two children were located unsupervised in the vehicle while she was out performing other activities within the courthouse, according to the SCSO.

Goldston was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, felony maintain vehicle C/S, simple possession of marijuana, misdemeanor maintain vehicle C/S, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Goldson was criminally processed at the Scotland County Magistrates Office and placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. She was given a 300,000.00 secured bond.