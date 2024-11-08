PEMBROKE — The critically acclaimed live stage show “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” returns this fall for its 10th year on the road to entertain families at theatres across North America.

The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special will soar into Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina Pembroke on Nov. 18. Audiences are invited to help Santa save Christmas with the help of Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and more.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 for adults and $20 for children. The show is sponsored by Dial Insurance.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for 60 years. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is a tree-mendous way to experience this family tradition and stays true to the iconic television special,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom. The national tour is a family favorite — “Rudolph has taken the country by snowstorm” (Hartford Courant) and “A magical time… and an utterly charming, top-notch production” (Orlando Sentinel).

Projections, costumes and characters are faithfully brought to the stage against a backdrop of nostalgic set designs. The 12-foot-plus-tall Abominable Snow Monster is jaw-dropping.

Flom says, “The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage.” Since the special itself is a classic musical, the stage show does not feel at all like an adaptation and audiences are surprised and delighted when they see performances of songs such as “Fame and Fortune” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” that are heard but not performed in the TV special.

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the reindeer games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions threatens Christmas.

Rudolph’s partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center continues this year. The show offers a free toolkit to educators that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to help us all celebrate our differences (www.pacer.org/teamrudolph).

Upcoming shows include the 16th Annual UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 5, the Czech National Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 28, Dance Alive’s “Swan Lake” ballet on Feb. 28, the musical “Disenchanted” on March 21, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” from Broadway on March 28 and the Broadway musical “Menopause The Musical 2” on April 27.

Some shows are also available with the Act 1 Diner’s pre-show dinner. For tickets, group sales and a full list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.