LAURINBURG — Laurinburg man, Damon Mason Giles, is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 74.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to a traffic accident on U.S. West near U.S. 401 involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to information submitted by the LPD.

On arrival, officers observed an individual lying in the roadway unresponsive, according to the LPD. Scotland County EMS responded where the individual was pronounced deceased. Officers also observed a vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Murano in the roadway with heavy damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield. No injuries were reported from the driver of the Nissan.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the Nissan Murano, from Bladenboro, was traveling west on US Highway 74. The pedestrian, police later identified as Giles, a 44-year-old of Ninth Street in Laurinburg, crossed Interstate 74 traveling north over the eastbound lanes of travel and was attempting to cross westbound lanes wearing dark color clothing in an unlit area when he was struck by the Nissan Murano.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is assisting the Laurinburg Police Department in the investigation.