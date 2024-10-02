LAURINBURG — A California man is facing multiple drug charges after 155 pounds of marijuana was seized Monday following a traffic stop on Highway 74 Business in Scotland County.

Yongis Wang, 49, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to sell marijuana.

North Carolina High Patrol pulled over a vehicle for speeding Monday on Highway 74 Business at Highway 79, according to information submitted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Roger Alford, of the SCSO, assisted with the stop. During the stop, Maj. Alford did a brief investigation and had a K-9 Unit come to assist.

According to the SCSO, K-9 Ghost “had a positive hit on the vehicle.” After a search was conducted, the 155 pounds of marijuana was discovered and seized. The street value is $177,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wang was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.