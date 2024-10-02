CLEVELAND, GA —The St. Andrews Knights women’s volleyball team was swept three sets to none on the road Tuesday night by conference rival Truett McConnell. St. Andrews falls to 0-14 (0-7 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Bears improve to 5-10 (3-3 vs conference opponents) with the win.

The Knights were defeated in the three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-7 and 27-25. Truett McConnell was better as a team in many important statistics including kills (41-29), errors (committed three compared to 24 for St. Andrews) and also had a better hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Maddison Larrimore had 12 kills to lead the Knights while Faith Wilson also added nine of her own. Grace Farley had 23 of St. Andrews’ 29 assists while Bailey Zivitski had 20 digs to lead the team.

The team will return home for a pair of conference games on Friday and Saturday against Johnson and Union Commonwealth, respectively. The Knights have not yet faced either team during the 2024 season. They will also get one more shot at Truett McConnell on Oct. 29 at home for senior night.