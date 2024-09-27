Helen Mae Peffer Deer, left, and is dressed in her favorite color red at her 101st birthday celebration.

LAURINBURG — Two residents at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center recently celebrated their 101st birthdays during a party held at the retirement facility, Evelyn Moser Holland Truelove and Helen Mae Peffer Deer.

Evelyn Moser Holland Truelove was born in Stokes County on Sept. 6, 1923. She was married at the tender age of 14 to the Mr. Holland when he was 21. She attended school in Pinnacle, N.C. Truelove was married to her first husband and had six children —three boys and three girls each — and 15 grandchildren. They were married for 50 years until his death. She then married Mr. Truelove and was married to him for 10 years.

Truelove loved to dance and play rummy.

Helen Mae Peffer Deer was born in Bulter, Pennsylvania on Sept. 17, 1923. She was married to her husband for 69 years until his death they had three children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Deer attended business college and worked as a secretary for her husband’s business at the feed mill.

Deer enjoyed sewing and baking and is known for her pies. She also enjoyed gardening.