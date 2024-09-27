HAMLET — Richmond Community has rescheduled Touch-A-Truck to Oct. 4, due to the weather conditions predicted for the original date of the event Sept. 27.

Touch-A-Truck is a showcase of different types of trucks, machines and heavy equipment from all career fields.

“This is a great hands-on experience for kids, and it exposes them to different careers and trades,” said Wylie Bell, director of Marketing at RichmondCC. “The kids get to explore each vehicle, maybe sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, while also thinking about what they may want to do when they grow up.”

Touch-A-Truck will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet Campus of RichmondCC.

Over 50 different types of vehicles and heavy equipment will be on display, including police cars, fire trucks, cranes, tractors, logging trucks, dump trucks, trash trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, 18-wheelers, forklifts and much more. Last year, a helicopter from the N.C. Forestry Commission flew in and landed in the middle of the event.

“We will also have information available about our college programs that lead to these careers, so we can show people that they don’t have to go far from home for great careers. RichmondCC has a lot to offer,” Bell said.

There is no cost for admission for this event.

Food will be available for purchase from several mobile food trucks, and children will be able to participate in other games and activities.