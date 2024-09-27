LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women kicked off its program year with a focus on mental health.

Tabitha Moody McGeachy, a licensed clinical social worker was the guest speaker and the kickoff event. She covered a range of meaningful topics including depression and mindfulness.

Around five million employed American women experience depression each year, according to McGeachy. She said that practicing mindfulness activities throughout the day is one way to address feelings of being overwhelmed or frustrated.

“To be mindful is the practice of being aware in the moment,” McGeachy said.

She encouraged all of us to practice daily self-care to ensure our wellness at home and in the workplace.