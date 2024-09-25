PEMBROKE — Due to forecasted inclement weather, Pembroke Day at UNC Pembroke has been rescheduled to Oct. 3.

The 34th annual event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on the quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library. It typically attracts 100 vendors representing businesses, healthcare agencies, student clubs and organizations, and academic departments. The vendors offer promotional giveaways, informational materials, and crafts.

Local musicians Rob Cole and Zach Paul will provide entertainment. Earlier this year, Cole auditioned for Season 25 of The Voice and brought home the Christian Country Single of the Year award at the Carolina Country Music Awards for his song “Jesus & a Woman.”

Additional entertainment will include performances from the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band and the Pembroke Singers. The Lumbee ambassadors are also scheduled to appear.

Pembroke Day––one of the university’s longest-running traditions––results from collaborative efforts between the university and the Town of Pembroke. It has been a tradition since 1990 as an opportunity for students to learn about area businesses and resources and the community to learn more about the many programs, partnerships and services the university provides.