MAXTON — The Lumbee Tribe “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow competitions which were scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to anticipated rains from Tropical Storm Helene.

Celebrations are now scheduled to begin on Saturday through Sunday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Friday’s School Day performance is canceled. The powwow dancers may still register on Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.

The annual Powwow celebrates the rich history and culture of American Indian and Indigenous people. The staff of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. are putting up tents, working on seating, preparing the grounds and much more as preparations continue this week for the upcoming “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow.

The “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow officially begins with Grand Entry at noon on Saturday with the second Grand Entry at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Grand Entry on Sunday begins at 1 p.m. The Lumbee Powwow has something for everyone. Guest will experience Powwow dancing, a dance contest for men and women, and a drum contest. Dancers from across the nation have multiple chances to place with different dance specials throughout the weekend including a Women’s Jingle Special Competition, Men’s Fancy Spotlight special, Father/Daughter Two-Step Special on Saturday as well as both members of the Head staff will also have a dance special.

Guests can also learn more about American Indian Culture as they visit the “living village” and see demonstrators showcasing Native craftsmanship and expertise throughout the weekend. They also may try Lumbee food favorites with the various food vendors.

Camping spaces are available all weekend. Wash house facilities are also available onsite.