DURHAM — Five Scotland County students were selected to receive a 2024 Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship award, Cypress Creek Renewables announced Friday.

Students include Scotland High School’s John Herr, Thomas Taylor, Rylan Cromartie, La’Tayvia McLean and Eli McRae.

Each student was awarded a one-time $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition, housing, books or materials for their program of study. As part of the application process, the students were asked to submit a short video responding to the question, “How does renewable energy affect your future?”

“The applications and videos submitted by this year’s Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders awardees were inspiring,” said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek. “We were impressed by what these students have already accomplished and know that they have bright futures ahead.”

The Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program was launched in 2023 to positively impact young people in the communities where Cypress Creek develops and operates solar and battery storage projects, as well as to encourage students to consider careers in renewable energy or other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields. This year, Cypress Creek expanded its program to ultimately award scholarships to 81 students across 21 counties.

More information is available at ccrenew.com/scholarships.