LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) was abuzz with creativity this week as 25 Scotland County children ages 6-12 were immersed in artistic endeavors at Summer Art Camp.

The week’s creative projects included paper bag puppets, windchimes, marble art, rock painting, mixed media pieces involving flowers and egg cartons and self-portraits.

Camper Lauren Locklear, age 8, said she loves art camp because, “It is a place to be creative and use your imagination. It’s fun and you can make things how you want them.”

Fellow camper 9-year-old Winston Hunsucker agreed that it was fun and added, “We get to meet new people, and everyone here is nice. We get to make stuff, and they give us food, so that’s a plus.”

Both campers said their favorite art project so far was marble art which they explained involved dipping marbles in different paint colors and rolling them around on paper.

Volunteer instructors for the art camp were Carolina Caddell, Carol Coughenour, Marcus Dunn, Pam Hanson, Alethia Hummel, Barbara Nassif, Dora Sharber and Stephanie VanHassel.

The Arts Council’s next offering is Theater Camp with Tyris Jones from July 22- Aug. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $65 per child for kids ages 6-18 and includes lunch daily. Call 910-277-3599 to register.