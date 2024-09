Ray Cockrell, Chief Missions Officer from Boys and Girls Homes of N.C. at Lake Waccamaw, was the guest speaker at the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday. Boys and Girls Homes of N.C. is dedicated to providing a continuum of care to meet the physical, emotional, mental, behavioral, social, educational and spiritual needs of children in distress or at risk. Danny Caddell, president of the Rotary Club, presented Cockrell with a $1,000 contribution to the Home.