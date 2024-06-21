LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently had a familiar visitor drop by to accept a donation from nursing leadership for $5,000 to add to the Greg Wood Legacy Fund: Growing our Workforce Pipeline.

Greg Wood, past president and CEO of Scotland Health, was present on June 14 to accept the donation raised by nursing leadership during Nurses Week 2024.

“The leaders at Scotland Health are continually searching for ways to be better and take care of our people by investing in our teammates so that they can further their education and reach their professional goals,” said Bebe Holt, chief nursing officer, and senior vice president of Patient Care Services. “The Legacy Scholarship is another way we can help make that possible. We thank both Scotland Memorial Foundation and our nursing leadership for their generous donations.”

Scotland Health offers several educational assistance opportunities to teammates, including tuition reimbursement and scholarships. The newest program at Scotland Health is the Legacy Scholarship. This program provides a bridge for current teammates at Scotland Health who have been accepted to or are currently enrolled in a Registered Nurse program. The Legacy Scholarship provides prepaid tuition, and books, and fees up to $12,000 per year. Additionally, Legacy Scholarship recipients are paid to go to school, while working a greatly reduced schedule so that they can maintain their pay and benefit status.

The Scotland Memorial Foundation seeded the scholarship fund initially with $150,000 and also completed additional fundraising opportunities for Wood’s birthday and last working day in December. The Legacy Scholarship is ideal for teammates who have always wanted to go to nursing school but have been unable to because their life situation makes it impossible for them to stop working and go to school full-time.

“The Legacy Scholarship creates a legacy, not only for the teammate, but for their family,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of the foundation. “This opportunity can change the trajectory of a family’s future.”