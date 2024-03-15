PEMBROKE — A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development representative visited the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Housing Complex on Thursday, March 7, 2024 to spotlight the Lumbee Tribe’s Housing program.

It was Richard J. Monocchio’s, the department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing, first visit to the Lumbee tribal territory. Monocchio was joined by Neil Whitegull, Eastern Woodlands Area administrator for PIH’s Office of Native American Programs, along with EWONAP Grants Management Team Lead Mary White.

During the visit, Monocchio and Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery visited a newly constructed home in the new Dreamcatcher Pembroke community.