PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribe employees and citizens recently met the American Heart Association’s Heart Month 100 person Hands-only CPR Challenge.

Healthy Heart Coordinator Vanessa Locklear taught hands-only CPR to more than 150 people during February and continues to educate more people that it only takes 90 seconds to save a life. The challenge is part of the American Heart Association celebrating 100 years of lifesaving work.

During February, there was a renewed focus on CPR. Throughout the month, the Lumbee Tribe staff hosted Healthy Heart Month activities, including information on ways to work toward a healthier heart, fitness and exercise examples, healthy recipe tips, healthier food options during “Love Week” and onsite hands-on CPR Demonstrations.

These demonstrations included elders in the community, Lumbee Tribal Staff, and 50 children at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club. Some club members participating in the lifesaving training were as young as age 9.

The campaign is part of the Lumbee Tribe’s partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) to encourage Lumbee Tribal Citizens and the community to be engaged in better heart health. The goal is to promote heart healthy initiatives, while also sharing educational information with our tribal citizens, community groups and the community.

This year, the American Heart Association’s celebration of 100 years of dedication to fighting heart disease and stroke, extended all the way to a Mobile CPR Unit at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Even though February is over, community groups will still be learning about Hands-only CPR and ways to keep your heart healthy.