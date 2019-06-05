SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Zyeria Robinson, Alera Broady, Antonio Jr. and Owner Antonio Broady sell fresh kettle corn of different flavors at Dan’s Kettle Corn stand. Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Zyeria Robinson, Alera Broady, Antonio Jr. and Owner Antonio Broady sell fresh kettle corn of different flavors at Dan’s Kettle Corn stand.

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Owner Antonio Broady started his stand, Dan’s Kettle Corn, after wanting to do something new.

“I was tired of my job at the time and went to a few events where I saw food was always wanted and bought,” said Broady. “I chose kettle corn.”

He added that he likes to sell with his children and the stand is named after his grandfather.

“When I told him and gave him a bag of kettle corn, his eyes just lit up,” said Broady. “It was a way to let him know how much I loved him.”

What are your specialties?

Broady makes four flavors — original, cheddar corn, green apple, and caramel.

Most popular dish?

“The original,” said Broady. “People like the look of it and the sweet and salty flavor is what they gravitate to.”

What attracts customers to your kettle corn stand?

“It’s the energy from the colors of different popcorn and flavors,” said Broady. “And of course, the smell when freshly popped. I like to pop the caramel every third batch to keep the smell going.”

Catch Dan’s Kettle Corn in Scotland County and Rockingham all throughout the summer and at the SeaBoard Fest in Hamlet in the Fall.

