Safety Town on the way

The Exchange file photo

The United Way of SCotland County is on the verge of its annual Safety Town, which will be held June 17-21 at the United Way parking lot on Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg. The event is free and geared toward pre-kindergarten children, who will enjoy five days of safety lessons, consisting of school bus, water, animal, fire, gun, traffic and pedestrian safety, along with poison control and germ prevention. Police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel and other trained volunteers will participate in teaching children safe habits. For information, call 910-276-6064.