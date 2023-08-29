Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Sugar Hill Kakery

LAURINBURG — The sidewalks of downtown Laurinburg were littered this weekend with dozens of spectators present to witness the ribbon cutting of the Sugar Hill Kakery at 309 Main St.

The shop, owned by Jessica Reed-Hill, officially opened for business Saturday with elected officials, the Laurinburg-Scotland Chamber of Commerce as well as about 100 or so friends, family and associates who came out to support Reed-Hill on her new business endeavor.

“We want you all to enjoy, we want you all to come back. We are in business as of today,” Reed-Hill yelled to the crowd.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the line stretched out the door with customers seeking to sample the desserts on display. On display were cookie and banana pudding, strawberry lemonade cookies, red velvet cake, white velvet cake, turtle apples and strawberry crunch cupcakes, just to name a few.

”Who else could bring this many people to downtown Laurinburg … It’s been a journey but look at her … Look at God,” Rep. Garland Pierce said. “Many of us will gain a little weight because of this.”

Pierce said he’s always “delighted” to see a new small business.

“They really make a difference in our community,” Pierce said.

Mayor Jim Willis said he has been anticipating the opening of The Sugar Hill Kakery for some time.

“I very much applaud Jessica’s planning. She’s been very meticulous about this. I can already tell this is going to be successful. As Garland said, it’s a great turnout,” Willis said.

He said a bakery is the type of specialty business that will thrive downtown, according to revitalization experts. He also said there may be symmetry in that bakery neighboring the building that once held the well-known Laurinburg Bakery.

“We look forward to you enhancing the way it smells here in downtown,” the mayor said.

County Commissioner Whit Gibson told the audience that small businesses are the bread and butter of any community.

“There’s nothing more important than specialty businesses, small businesses coming to Laurinburg, coming to Scotland County and community to downtown,” Gibson said.

Margeret Thickerson, the immediate past chair of the Laurinburg Scotland Chamber of Commerce, loaned support to Reed-Hill in assuring the business’ success.

“As a Chamber, we are so excited and one of the things we’re excited about is hosting these events and cutting the ribbon but also (we’re excited about) supporting you and the community,” Thickerson said.

Reed-Hill said the credit for the success of her business goes to God.

“It is because of him that I live and I move and that I have my being,” Reed-Hill said. “Every perfect gift comes from Him and I am so appreciative for this very moment. I went through a lot to get to this moment … I was obedient and did things the way God wanted me to do.”

Reed-Hill started baking professionally in 2004. She said her former pastor asked her to bake a cake for two big life events – a wedding and a baby christening – and things took off from there.

In 2019, Reed-Hill started The Sugar Hill Kakery LLC. At that time, she was working as a teaching assistant with Scotland County Schools. But she left that job to follow her passion even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did not rush it. I did not let voices in my head hinder me as well,” Reed-Hill said.

The Sugar Hill Kakery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.