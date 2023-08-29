1. “The anticipated completion of this is by the end of this calendar year so we’re hoping that maybe by Christmas we can be in the facility and be fully operational in there,” City Manager Charles D. Nichols III told the mayor and city council members last week.

2. “Diversity is a big theme in this year’s season and we’re celebrating one of music’s most popular women,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This show is unbelievable. High energy, fun and unforgettable.”

3. “We want to help you achieve your personal and professional aspirations, so this is a small token to help you accomplish that,” said Kelvin Oxendine, vice president of Human Resources at Scotland Health. “We have other scholarship opportunities for surgical techs, so when you graduate there will be other incentives that we can provide to you as well.”

4. “This is an opportunity to save some money on your entry and benefit by registering early,” stated Chris English, Executive Director of the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Laurinburg Christmas parade continues to grow every year and our goal is to provide an entertaining parade that the whole community will enjoy. We are encouraging everyone to start planning now and get your entries registered early in preparation for the holiday season.”

5.“This park is a village of wisdom and courage and strength,” University of North Carolina history professor Reginald Hildebrand said. “When you come here, you enter and honor the souls of Black folk who are speaking to you, whatever your background and identity may be, whatever challenges you may face.”

6. “There are some companies and businesses that if you don’t have an interstate in your community, you’re not even on their radar.” NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale said.