LAURINBURG — “Always do what you can’t do.”

That was the motto artist Keith Stephens wanted to impart to those who attended his reception and book signing for his first comic book “The Significant 6.”The Arts Council of Scotland County, along with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, hosted the event where not only Stephens discussed his new books but also displayed some of his works of art.

Based on Stephen’s real-life family, the comic tells the story of six family members and their everyday adventures with some embellishments and a few superpowers. The characters in the comic have names that are based on their childhood or current nicknames.

“I just took family stuff that happened to me in the past and I just added to the comic. I already had a story but I embellished it a lot … It’s everyday life but over the top,” Stephens said.

Stephens said his family “loves” being part of the series because they know they’re number one in his life.

“Everybody pretty much supported me,” Stephens said.

The concept of the book started off as a “blossomed” joke for Stephens, whose art typically depicts the subject of realism.

Stephens, a fan of animations like “Fat Alert” and “Dragon Ball X,” stepped out the box when creating “The Significant 6” and that the message he wanted to spread to others unsure of their path.

“If you do what you can’t do, you’ll never know what you can’t do,” Stephens said. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. Don’t let the break you. Breakthrough.”

Stephens is the current art teacher at Scotland High School and has been an artist for as long as he can remember.

“I try to tell them, never give up on what you want to do. Even if you don’t know if its reachable, at least try it … If you put forth the effort then you’ll never know,” Stephens said.

“The Significant 6” will be available for purchase at the artist reception on Friday or it may be purchased on Amazon for $10.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].