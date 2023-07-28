LAURINBURG — A suspect has turned himself into law enforcement following a fatal shooting on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Robert Cecle McLeod, 59, of Laurinburg, and he is being charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Scotland County Detention Center, according to a release from the Laurinburg Police Department.

On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to 12001 McColl Hwy. in Laurinburg in reference to a disturbance and gunshots, according to the release. Upon arrival, officers located a black in color Honda Pilot parked next to the car wash with a gunshot victim sitting in the driver’s seat deceased.

The victim was identified as Clifton Dale Thomas, 55, of Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was an argument between Thomas and another male and witnesses heard gunshots. The suspect then fled in a light blue in color Hyundai.