LAURINBURG — Three Scotland County Schools were the winners of the first School Challenge for the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNd Run.

This year Foundation staff wanted to get more local students involved with fitness and giving to the community, so they created a new challenge that allowed schools with the most participation to win grants for their schools to use for health and fitness.

The challenge was open to all the areas the Foundation serves, which includes Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland counties.

“We were excited to have over 16 schools participate from across our region and have 79 students sign up to run or walk,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “One of our goals is to get the community excited about health and physical activity, especially in kids. So for us in the Foundation, this is great news. We hope this fun experience helps these kids to realize that exercise can be a fun part of life.”

The winner of the challenge was Sycamore Lane Elementary School which will get $1,000; Spring Hill Middle School got second place and will get $750; Christ the Cornerstone Academy received third place and will get $500.

Sycamore Lane Elementary runners included: Akeira Campbell, Alessandra Graham, Angela McCallum, Avery Evans, Chasity Sturdivant, Indiria Knight, Jadaisha Clark, Jasmine Mccallum, Jazmin McCombs, Jesse Sanford, Kachina Singletary, Lillian Pope, Marissa Parker, Miller Pope, Moriah McEachim and Nautica Mccallum.

Spring Hill Middle runners included: Bella Hale, Brianna McMillian, Jazmyn Hale, Justice Robinson, Ozzy Tyson, Robert Minor Jr., Sarah Wallingford, Shaziah Wright, Tanarvis Graham, and Za’nylah Pegues.

Christ the Cornerstone runners included: Alexandra Tobias, Charlie Buie, Jackson Medlin, Lauren Locklear, Luke Berry, and Nathan Rivera Tobias.

“This year’s FUNd Run raised over $31,000 which is the highest amount ever raised by a few hundred dollars,” McMillan said. “We really appreciate the community coming together to give and to run.”