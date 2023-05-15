CHAPEL HILL — David Pope, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Operations for Scotland Health, was awarded a Doctor of Public Health degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health this past weekend.

The Doctor of Public Health degree is a terminal degree designed for professionals who serve in leadership roles in public and private health care organizations at the local, national or international level. The Gillings School DrPH program consisted of two years of remote classroom instruction and four additional years to conduct research and complete a dissertation. Pope’s dissertation investigated ways that community-based mental health services can prevent unnecessary involuntary commitment and boarding of patients in hospital emergency departments in rural areas.

Pope became a member of the Scotland Health Executive Team in March 2019, according to the Scotland Health Care System. He has been instrumental in leading the healthcare system through the Covid pandemic, coordinating a major renovation/addition to the Surgical Services and Imaging Departments, and has proven strong leadership skills since his arrival. Before coming to Scotland Health, Pope served as the interim CEO at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus.

“We are all very proud of David for completing this degree while working tirelessly to continue to make Scotland Health a better place for our patients to receive care and our staff to work,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health. “He is an outstanding member of our team and we congratulate and celebrate this achievement with him.”

