LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill was in the spotlight this past weekend as Laurelfest returned for its 21st year.

Setup started at noon on Friday and the fun began with a gospel singing hosted by Billy Ray Norris Sr. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The festivities continued starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, and there was something for everyone.

Ninety-four vendors were there selling food, drinks, crafts, jewelry, toys, clothing and much more. A stage towards the back of the festival grounds provided near non-stop entertainment throughout the day with bands such as Ducky Medlock and Beach Fever. Cloggers and the Laurel Hill Elementary choir also performed. Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute bands were scheduled for evening entertainment.

On the other side of the festival, shrieks of laughter came from the kid zone where several bounce houses, inflatable slides, and bumper balls were set up. Visitors also meandered through the Tuesday Cruisers classic car show and a setup of antique tractors.

Festival chairman Billy Norris Jr. said everything went well and he was pleased with the turnout.

“We probably had anywhere from three to 4,000 people out here throughout the day,” Norris said. “This was the first time we did the night concerts, and we had a big crowd for those. I’d say at least 1,500 people turned out just for those shows.”

“We appreciate the community showing up and having a good time and all our sponsors,” Norris continued. “We couldn’t have made this happen without them. I’d also like to encourage everyone to follow us on our Facebook page, Laurelfest Laurel Hill NC.”