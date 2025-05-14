LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Tuesday are listed below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

M2 Builders played Highland Primary Care

McCarter Electric played Miyako’s Japanese Cuisine

Domino’s 8U Baseball

WKND Warrior def. General McArthur 8-7

Leading Hitter for WKND- Oliver, for Gen Mc- Kai

Ned’s Pawn def. Lucas Sales and Service 14-7

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Easton, for Lucas- Levi

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Doug’s Tire def. Tier One 5-1

Leading Hitters for Doug’s- Colton Baxley, Adam Locklear and Gibson Stone, for Tier One- Baxley Jones

Purcell Clinic def. Tricoast Mechanical 6-5

Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Holden Dowdy, Hayden Cooke and Elias Gardner, for Tricoast- Keitan Smith and Dash Quick

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play due to poor field conditions

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Scotland Healthcare 12-4

Leading Hitters for Nic’s- Kayla McCallum, for Scotland Healthcare- Ally Adkins with a home run

Treasure City Pawn def. Scotland Healthcare 9-8

Leading Hitters for Treasure City- Sophia Carranza, for Scotland- Latisha McRae

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Did not play