LAURINBURG — Laurinburg-born Ben Vereen will be returning to the area to perform a tribute to Broadway at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

“Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen” will be a celebration of his 50-year career, including songs from “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Fosse “and more, along with a medley of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Elton John.

This performance will feature an ASL Interpreter, Jeanette Lee, who is a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). She is also Mrs. Sweden World 2022.

“I think it’s important that we come together as a people and celebrate each other,” Vereen said about the upcoming performance. “We need to celebrate life and each other.”

And for those unfamiliar with his lifetime of work, Vereen said this performance isn’t just about him.

“It’s my chance to show the journey that we’ve had together,” Vereen said about the fans of his career, “[but also] come and celebrate you.”

Vereen, who was adopted, learned that he was born in Laurinburg while applying for a passport in the late ’60s. In 2006, he visited Scotland County with a genealogist on a search for family members. He learned that his mother had died 24 years before, but that several relatives still lived in the area.

Vereen won a Tony for his work in the musical “Pippin” in 1972, and performed the Emmy-winning role of Chicken George in “Roots.”

Most recently, Vereen starred in “B Positive” for CBS, as well as multiple episodes of “The Good Fight.” In 2012, he was inducted into The Theatre Hall of Fame. In 2022, Vereen received the Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Black Theatre Festival. He said that award was like receiving an Oscar.

“When I received that award, it was a call to action. It’s time for us to support the arts,” Vereen said. “If you push away the arts, you push away our civilization. The Black community has stories to tell — let’s embrace them.”

Vereen also wanted to give a shoutout to his Phi Beta Sigma brothers and sisters from the Carolinas. Vereen has performed across the world, but said a homecoming performance such as this is always special.

