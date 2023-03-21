LAURINBURG — Whether you like growing your own food or beautifying your outdoor space or both, E. Morris and Son Plant Farm will probably have just what you need. For over 100 years, E. Morris and Son Plant Farm has been supplying local residents with seeds and plants for ornamental and vegetable gardens.

Eric Morris, the 4th generation proprietor, says the nursery was started by his great-grandfather Elijah and his grandfather Fairley in 1919, after Fairley returned home from a stint in the Navy during WW1.

Morris said, “They started with vegetables and not only sold them locally but would ship seeds and plants nationwide. We no longer do that as the market for such things changed. But we still have a wide variety of bedding and vegetable plants available.”

He then ticked off several plants and other items they carry. “We have a large selection of herbs, vegetables like asparagus, collards, squash, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers and more. We have hanging baskets, succulents, petunias, pansies, and snap dragons to name a few. We sell Appin Bees honey and fertilizers. We also sell fresh picked strawberries for the 6 -10 weeks a year they’re in season. Plus, we sell strawberry plants and blueberry bushes.”

Speaking of collards, Morris’s grandfather, Fairley, developed a collard plant in the 1930s designed to with stand colder temperatures. The Morris improved heading collard was added to NC State recognized varieties list in 1958 and remains there to this day. Of course, the plant farm still sells the seeds and plants for this variety.

Morris runs the farm with the help of the 5th generation of Morris’s to work there- his daughter Kaitlyn and son Stewart. They stay busy year-round. Many plants they sell for spring and summer planting have an 8-week lead time, so they start those in January. Spring planting season coincides with strawberry picking time. The strawberries, which require 9 months from start to finish, are planted in October each year. The 6 greenhouses full of plants always need monitoring and watering. Fall offers no respite as people transition to cold weather garden crops like collards and cabbages. Even November and December, while slower, have maintenance tasks that must be done.

Even though there is a lot of hard work involved, Morris says he prefers working on the plant farm to the 10-year stint he did at Campbell’s Soup plant. “I didn’t like being shut up inside all day. I like to be out in the fresh air and sunshine. I’ve worked on this farm since I was 4. I used to tote okra baskets and put collard bundles in baskets. I started driving a tractor when I was 6 or 7.”

As for the secret to staying in business all these years, Morris said, “We try to grow unique and different things than what you find at the big box stores. We learned a long time ago to give more and take less.”

E. Morris and son Plant Farm is located at 19441 Old Maxton Rd. They are open M – F 8 am – 5:30 pm and Saturdays 8 am -noon. Check Facebook, Instagram, or call 910-276-0515 to find out what’s in stock.