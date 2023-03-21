LAURINBURG — Scotland County has a history of supporting the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and its Scouting programs. For over one hundred years, local businessmen and women along with parents across America have provided an opportunity to develop character and leadership in the young boys and girls as well as young men and women.

The best documentation for Scouting’s arrival in Scotland County comes in 1929 when the Laurinburg Rotary Club send a delegation to Wilmington to visit the offices of the Cape Fear Council which oversaw Scouting in Southeastern North Carolina. Under the leadership of the Rotary Club and community leaders like John F. McNair Jr., E.H. Evans Sr., W. R. Sutherland and Edwin Morgan, Boy Scout Troop #20 was founded in May 1929. The Scout program at Troop #20 thrived over the years. The first Eagle Scout was Cecil L. Sanford, Jr who earned Scouting’s highest rank in 1931. He was soon followed by fellow Scouts, Ernest Beverly, Terry Sanford , Eugene Gwaltney and Lonnie Hammond, Jr. Beverly, Sanford, Gwaltney and Hammond all became Eagle Scouts in 1932.

In 1948, the Laurinburg Rotary Club handed over the charter for Troop #20 to the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. The Church established the first Cub Scout Pack #20 in 1943. Troop #20 continued to be identified as Troop #20 until 1950 when the Cape Fear Council placed a #4 in front of all Scotland and Hoke County Scout unit numbers. Today, Troop 420 continues to be sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church where a legacy program has awarded 186 Eagle Scout badges.

Over the years many churches and organizations sponsored Boy Scout units in Scotland County. Units have been sponsored by Waverly Mills, Church in the Pines, the Civitan Club, IE Johnson School and Wagram’s Missionary Baptist Church to name a few. Scotland County had Cub Scout Packs and Boy Scout Troops in the communities of Laurel Hill, Wagram, Gibson and Laurinburg.

David Harling, an Eagle Scout and long time Scout volunteer is Chairman of Boy Scout Troop 420 and President of the Cape Fear Council, BSA. He seeks to learn more about our local Scout history. Mr. Harling is asking those with old Scout photos, uniforms, patches, banners, flags, programs and documents to please contact him at [email protected] as he is interested in learning more and preserving our local Scout history. He is especially interested in those items prior to 1970. His “holy grail” to find is a photo of the first Scotland County Eagle Scouts in unform. They are: Cecil Sanford Jr, Ernest Beverly, Terry Sanford, Eugene Gwaltney, and Lonnie Hammond in a Scout

Prior to the mid 1970s, each Scout had a community and state name on the shoulder of their uniform. Mr. Harling is looking for those from Laurel Hill, Gibson, Wagram and Laurinburg which were made in various colors including: yellow lettering on blue, white lettering on red, red lettering on khaki, white lettering on blue or blue lettering on white.

Reach out to Mr. Harling to share whatever you have that might add to the knowledge of our local Scout history.

Today, BSA enrolls boys and girls in Cub Scout Packs ages kindergarten through fifth grade. Scouts, BSA enrolls girls and boys in separate troops ages 11 to 18. The focus of Scouts, BSA is leadership, citizenship and character development. Anyone desiring to learn more about how to become a Scout or learn more about the fun and adventure of Scouting can contact Mr. Harling through the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church office.