LAURINBURG — Scotland County now has another option for primary medical care. Access Medical Clinic held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Laurel Hill on Monday, March 13, 2023. The clinic provides a full range of family primary care services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Discounts for essential services are offered based on family size and income.

State Representative Garland Pierce said this is welcome news because, “…the hospital shouldn’t have to be anyone’s first line of care. Everyone should have the opportunity to be seen by a primary care doctor.”

Access Medical President Jared Clifford agreed and said, “Our company is passionate about serving those in need in underserved areas. We are excited to be here.”

Access Medical Clinic is located at 18901 Ida Mill Rd. in Laurel Hill. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am- 12:00pm and 12:30 – 5 pm Appointments may be scheduled online or by calling 910-462-2707.