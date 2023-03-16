LAURINBURG — March is the month of giving and on March 29 those in Laurinburg can get a sub and give back to their community.

March 29 is the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s Sibs in Laurinburg with 100% of the proceeds from the sales that day going to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to support patients in the Cancer Center.

“Jersey Mike’s has done this for several years to support the Cancer Center,” said Executive Director Misty McMillan. “One year, the Day of Giving raised almost $30,000. Owner Ron Gibson boasted that his one-line store out-sold a 3-line store in New York City … we’re hoping folks will come out and even if you have to wait in line a bit we plan to have some fun things and even some merchandise for sale for our Mammo on the Go project.”

The Mammo on the Go is the fundraising project by the Foundation for purchasing 3D mobile mammography equipment to be retrofitted in the mobile bus. The bus is taken into rural areas where it can be difficult for folks to make trips to the hospital for their mammograms. Also many don’t have transportation so this helps eliminate that barrier.