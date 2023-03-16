Two others in vehicle transported for evaluation

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County Schools bus was in an accident just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to McColl Road between Hasty Road and Blues Farm Road after a bus accident with nine students onboard was reported.

All students and staff were reported safe after the incident. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were transported by Scotland County EMS for evaluation.

The investigation revealed the bus was traveling south on McColl Road and was slowing down to turn right into the parking lot of an apartment complex. Behind the bus was a second vehicle that was slowing to allow the bus to turn and a third vehicle traveling behind that vehicle.

However, the third vehicle failed to reduce speed and went right off the roadway to avoid colliding with the second vehicle but struck the bus on the right side near the bus door.

No injuries were reported by the driver or students on the bus but the driver and the front-seat passenger of the third vehicle were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the third vehicle, whose name has not been released, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with another vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

The accident is being investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department and further information will be released by LPD.