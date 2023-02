LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member in January.

Faith Family Medical, PLLC had its ribbon cutting on Jan. 20 to welcome the new medical practice into the community.

The family medical practice offers comprehensive care for all members of the family.

Faith Family Medical, PLLC is located at 1709 Berwick Drive, Suite B in Laurinburg, contact them by calling 910-276-2439.