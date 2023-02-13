Blue places 1st in 170 class

HILLSBOROUGH — The men of the Scotland coed wrestling team competed in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional on Feb. 10 and 11 at Cedar Ridge High School.

Freshman Dominic Blue took first place in the 170 weight class and earned a trip to the NCHSAA Individual State Championships Feb. 16-18 from Greensboro Colliseum. He’ll take on Treston Wiggins of West Brunswick High School in his initial matchup.

The Laurinburg Exchange will have a story on Blue’s journey to states and his performance from Greensboro next week.

Full results for the matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Josh Smith (16-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Connor Dean (Westover) 26-6 won by fall over Josh Smith (Scotland County) 16-19 (Fall 4:50)

Consolation Round 1 – Josh Smith (Scotland County) 16-19 won by fall over Dyego Maldonado (Seventy-First) 12-17 (Fall 1:35)

Consolation Round 2 – Willian Hoo Chocoj (Eastern Guilford) 54-6 won by fall over Josh Smith (Scotland County) 16-19 (Fall 0:33)

113

Minnie Locklear (17-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Adrain Sierra (Orange) 23-12 won by fall over Minnie Locklear (Scotland County) 17-20 (Fall 0:34)

Consolation Round 1 – Julian Certa (Harnett Central) 8-13 won by fall over Minnie Locklear (Scotland County) 17-20 (Fall 2:43)

120

Dalton Locklear (24-16) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 24-16 won by fall over Omar Rushing (Western Alamance) 18-12 (Fall 3:57)

Quarterfinal – Omari Figueroa (Eastern Guilford) 53-6 won by decision over Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 24-16 (Decision 11-4)

Consolation Round 2 – Christopher Dent (West Johnston) 25-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 24-16 (Sudden victory-1 8-6)

132

Marcel Martin (24-23) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Marcel Martin (Scotland County) 24-23 won by fall over Coltrane Northington (Northwood) 29-11 (Fall 3:05)

Quarterfinal – Malachi Hamilton (Eastern Guilford) 45-4 won by fall over Marcel Martin (Scotland County) 24-23 (Fall 4:57)

Consolation Round 2 – Marcel Martin (Scotland County) 24-23 won by fall over Andrew Sweat (Western Alamance) 14-20 (Fall 4:53)

Consolation Round 3 – Giovanni Sgro (Terry Sanford) 20-16 won by fall over Marcel Martin (Scotland County) 24-23 (Fall 3:00)

138

Darion Harris (6-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Nathaniel Stanley (South Johnston) 19-13 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland County) 6-22 (Fall 1:15)

Consolation Round 1 – Darion Harris (Scotland County) 6-22 received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Rodney Lyons (Person) 23-19 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland County) 6-22 (Fall 3:47)

170

Dominic Blue (45-10) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 45-10 won by decision over Dustin Maness (Union Pines) 25-17 (Decision 6-0)

Quarterfinal – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 45-10 won by major decision over Andre Hill (Orange) 36-10 (Major decision 8-0)

Semifinal – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 45-10 won by fall over Zeke May (Western Alamance) 28-15 (Fall 1:11)

First Place Match – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 45-10 won by decision over Nathan Williams (Triton) 33-5 (Decision 3-2)

182

Wyatt Locklear (9-28) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Kaden Tatro (Cedar Ridge) 52-5 won by fall over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland County) 9-28 (Fall 0:59)

Consolation Round 1 – Jared Lowe (Durham School Of The Arts) 15-16 won by fall over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland County) 9-28 (Fall 0:29)

285

Joshua Stone (28-22) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Cary Weymouth (Western Harnett) 24-11 won by fall over Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 28-22 (Fall 4:27)

Consolation Round 1 – Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 28-22 won by fall over Braudy Barcena Gil (Douglas Byrd) 5-13 (Fall 2:06)

Consolation Round 2 – Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 28-22 won by fall over Zaire Ealy (Seventy-First) 13-8 (Fall 2:12)

Consolation Round 3 – Hugo Vazquez (Orange) 18-7 won by fall over Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 28-22 (Fall 2:00)