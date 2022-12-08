LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, a firearm was recovered from a student’s vehicle at Scotland High School.

According to a message from Principal Brent Smith, a staff member alerted school administration of a concern during a morning metal check.

School administrators began an investigation that involved the school resource officer.

“Upon reasonable suspicion, a student’s vehicle was searched and a firearm was recovered,” stated Smith’s message.

The individuals involved with the firearm were removed from campus.

“School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement will continue investigating and will apply the student code of conduct upon applicable policy violations,” continued Smith.