LAURINBURG — The entries are in for the third annual “Great Christmas Light Contest.”

There are 17 entries this year across the county with a map put together of all the locations. This Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event has prizes that include $500 for the first-place winner, $300 for the second-place winner and $200 for the third-place winner.

“I can’t wait to get out and see all the entries,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “Thank you to our community for supporting this contest and helping make Scotland County a Christmas destination.” Judging will be taking place over the weekend and the winners are set to be announced on Dec. 16. The homes participating are:

12661 Cotton Dr

1204 Franklin Ave.

11121 Northgates Dr

11081 Northgates Dr

21540 Seals Road

15980 Fieldcrest Road

13160 Currie Drive

408 Bundy Lane

602 Graham Ct

12921 Blues Farm Road 12961 Gibson Road

12881 Stratford Drive 6460 Peeles Chapel Road 808 N Gill Street 710 McLean Street 419 Scotia Lane

12841 N Pine Villa

The pins of each address can be found via Google Maps https://goo.gl/maps/iCBeb3Zc7JHe6gHi7

Katelin Gandee is the former Senior Reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange