LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center will be hosting its first Family Movie Night in December.

The new center will be opening the gymnasium doors on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to show the Polar Express promptly at 6 p.m. “It’s free to everyone so the more, the merrier,” said Catherine “Austin” Pruitte, the center’s assistant. “We want to pack the gym out and hope everyone is as excited as we are … at the door, each child will receive their golden ticket. We will be serving free hot chocolate and popcorn for the movie, and upon leaving each child will receive a magic bell.”

Pruitte added that they want everyone to be comfortable during the movie so blankets, pillows and chairs are allowed. Everyone is also encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas as well. “Family Movie Night is something we are going to do once a month,” Pruitte said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to experience our new facility. These movie nights give families a budget-friendly family night that they can look forward to every month.” Besides the ribbon cutting and open house, this is the first major event being put on at the community center and Pruitte hopes plenty of people come out. “I’m looking forward to having a building full of people,” Pruitte said. “The excitement grows the closer it gets. We are ready to get the ball rolling on our events and I pray our kickoff event goes well.” The Laurel Hill Community Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill. For more information contact Austin Pruitte at [email protected] or 910-773-1930.

Katelin Gandee is the former Senior Reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange