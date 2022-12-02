LAURINBURG — A wrestling match fundraiser will raise money for a Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Lt. J. McPhatter has served the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years and also in the military. Earlier this year, he underwent a triple bypass heart surgery.

He returned to work, and after further pain, was diagnosed with cancer.

“He is a leader in the community, father, husband and friend to many,” shared Ray Morton, who works at the Sheriff’s Office, in a message. “He is now home and not working. The bills do not stop during sicknesses like this. So, we wanted to do our part to help this man.”

The match, entitled “The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter” is presented by Atlantic Coast Wresting. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Laurinburg National Guard. All proceeds will go toward McPhatter’s treatment.