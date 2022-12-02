Wrestling benefit planned for Dec. 10

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey shared on Friday that Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter died from complications from his cancer.

McPhatter began his career with the SCSO in 2010 as a detention officer and was later sworn in as a deputy in 2014.

“Lt. McPhatter served our county well,” Kersey said in his Facebook post. “Please keep, in the days and weeks to come, his family and those who served with him in your prayers.”

The loss comes as the Sheriff’s Office was planning an event with the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers called the “Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter” which was set to raise funds to help him and his family. The wrestling event is in partnership with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling and is still being planned for next Saturday, Dec. 10.

“It’s a sad day here at the Sheriff’s Office and in the community,” said Capt. Randy Dover. “But we’re still going to be moving forward with this event, it will just be in tribute to him instead. All of the money will still be going to his family to help them with the expenses he had. We’re hoping people will come out and show their support to his family because they need it right now.”

The event will be at the National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $8 with kids 12 and under getting in for free with a paying adult.

The main event for the evening will be Cruze Bittle vs Hangtyme with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant as the special referee.

Other matches include Angel Angels vs N.A.V. Nate Cross, Caribbean Tiger vs Eric Gibson, Chief Jay Eagle vs Chief Red Thunder, Renegade Outlaw vs The Mob Boss Phil DeCarlo, Sammy Love vs Champain and Quick City Assailants vs New Breed.

There will also be a meet and greet with former NFL Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons player Charlie “Downtown” Brown along with a 50/50 raffle. There will also be concessions for sale during the event along with various tables from the events sponsors.

Sponsors are being accepted until the event and anyone wishing to sponsor the event can do so by calling 910-266-4332, ext. 4.