LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg has a new community development director after the departure of Michael Mandeville.

Scotland County native Lloyd “Walker” McCoy took over the role officially on Monday, according to a press release from the city.

“I’m thrilled to announce the hiring of Walker McCoy as our new community development director,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “Mr. McCoy has been an extremely valuable asset to our city of Laurinburg team for the last five years serving as our beautification supervisor and more recently as landscaping and grounds coordinator. He has been a devoted member of our community his entire life. He loves our community and has a work ethic that is unmatched.”

McCoy is a 1997 Scotland High graduate and has been serving the community in various ways over the years including most recently being the chair for the United Way of Scotland County.

“I’m really excited about getting to take on this role,” McCoy said. “There is so much growth happening in our community that I’m really excited that I will get to be a part of. I’m from Laurinburg, I grew up here so I’m really looking forward to making it an even better place for everyone.”

He added he feels very fortunate for the opportunity to take on the role and is looking forward to working to continue moving things in the right direction.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved more in some of the upcoming projects we have coming up,” McCoy said. “Especially, since it will be on a larger scale than it would have been as beautification so I’m really excited about getting to work in this role and helping the city continue the momentum that has been happening.”