LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans have released their schedule for their inaugural 2025 season. Their first contest will be in exactly one week’s time at home at Legion Park on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Ospreys while they will conclude their season on the road on Saturday, July 19, ironically also against the Ospreys at 7 p.m.

The Highland Hooligans will have 17 games in the month of June and another 13 games in July. Their full season schedule is below with away games having the facility name in parentheses; all home games will be at Legion Park:

-Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Ospreys

-Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Hope Mills Rockfish

-Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m. @ Hope Mills Rockfish (Hope Mills Municipal Park)

-Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. @ Jacksonville Ospreys (Jack Amyette Park)

-Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Sandhills Bogeys

-Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. vs. Shallotte Shallywags

-Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m. @ Sandhills Bogeys (Dempsey Diamond at Bogey Ballpark)

-Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. @ Jacksonville Ospreys (Jack Amyette Park)

-Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Oak Island Loggerheads

-Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Sandhills Bogeys

-Friday, June 20 at 6 p.m. @ Hope Mills Rockfish (Hope Mills Municipal Park)

-Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. @ Sandhills Bogeys (Dempsey Diamond at Bogey Ballpark)

-Sunday, June 22 at 6 p.m. @ Oak Island Loggerheads (Bill Smith Park)

-Monday, June 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Shallotte Shallywags

-Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. @ Oak Island Loggerheads (Bill Smith Park)

-Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. @ Shallotte Shallywags (Mike Alderson Field)

-Monday, June 30 at 7 p.m. vs. Oak Island Loggerheads

-Tuesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Sandhills Bogeys

-Wednesday, July 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Ospreys

-Thursday, July 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Hope Mills Rockfish

-Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Oak Island Loggerheads

-Wednesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. @ Shallotte Shallywags (Mike Alderson Field)

-Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Ospreys

-Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. @ Sandhills Bogeys (Dempsey Diamond at Bogey Ballpark)

-Saturday, July 12 at 6 p.m. @ Hope Mills Rockfish (Hope Mills Municipal Park)

-Monday, July 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Shallotte Shallywags

-Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. @ Oak Island Loggerheads (Bill Smith Park)

-Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Hope Mills Rockfish

-Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. @ Shallotte Shallywags (Mike Alderson Field)

-Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. @ Jacksonville Ospreys (Jack Amyette Park)