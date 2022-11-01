The Laurinburg Scotland County Chamber of Commerce and Laurinburg Junior League hosted a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the City of Laurinburg Council Chambers.

Ten of the invited candidates attended and answered questions posed by moderator Tonya Brown, local media, and members of the public who were in attendance.

Neither candidate for US House of Representative in District 9 was able to attend. Incumbent Rep. Richard Hudson (R) was represented by campaign manager, Lauren Cummings. She addressed the audience in his absence, although she did not answer questions on his behalf. She said that Hudson is rated the 12th most effective legislator in the US Congress and the most effective in North Carolina.

She described his priorities as rebuilding the US economy and ensuring that parents have more control over their children’s education. To combat the effects of two years of one-party rule, Congressman Hudson has pledged his support of the Republican Party’s Commitment to America, a four-pillar position focused an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is free and a government that is accountable.

Ben Clark (D), Hudson’s opponent, was not present for the event.

Incumbent Danny Britt (R) is running for his fourth term in the North Carolina State Senate seat for District 24.

“Now I can talk more about what I’ve done,” Britt said. “I chaired the Judiciary Committee, the Transportation Appropriations Committee where I worked closely with Sen. Tom McInnis on the legislation to try to bring more funding back to the Scotland Laurinburg Airport and municipal airports across the state. I also worked on legislation such as the GREAT Grant to establish Broadband connectivity throughout rural North Carolina. And that’s what it’s about in Raleigh: it’s about bringing back money and bringing back jobs and bringing back anything we can to rural North Carolina.”

When asked by Brown about concerning crime statistics, Britt responded, “I drafted legislation creating a uniform drug treatment court and accountability court…that’s something we’ve used in many districts to try to stop the revolving door because often times the property crimes involve folks that are dealing with substance abuse issues. We’ve also increased the penalty for violent crimes. We’ve increased the penalty for folks who have firearms whenever they commit violent crimes.”

In response to a question about the key to attracting jobs to rural North Carolina, Britt noted businesses interested in coming to the area need a potential workforce able to pass a drug test.

“That’s why substance abuse is such a huge issue,” he said.

Britt added that he is working to direct money to the Department of Commerce for the creation of grants that will help a new business relocate to the area and on upgrading infrastructure with greater access to broadband connectivity.

Britt’s opponent, Darrel “BJ” Gibson (D) was not in attendance on Tuesday night.

Rep. Garland Pierce (D) and his challenger for the District 48 NC House of Representatives seat, Melissa Swarbrick (R), both addressed the audience and took questions. Swarbrick said a change in leadership is needed in order to find creative solutions to the problems that have, “plagued our district for a long time,” including high crime and learning loss, while also increasing civic engagement.

Pierce, noting his commitment to the community through his 32 years as a pastor and 18 years as a legislator, said he believes his record speaks for itself.

“I didn’t hit a home run every time I was at bat, but every time I was at bat I was working to make a difference for Scotland County,” Pierce said.

Asked by Brown about the leadership qualities she would bring to the office if elected, Swarbrick enumerated the skills required to run her successful small business that she thinks are also needed to serve in the state legislature. Swarbrick also mentioned her volunteer involvement with children, the elderly and animals.

“Seniority has a place in Raleigh … I’m in a position now to work across the aisle. I do have relationships with my colleagues, both Democrat and Republican,” Pierce said, pointing to the recent collaboration between the statehouse, governor, and local officials to attract SOPACKCO to Scotland County. “I think my voice at that table really made a difference.”

Bo Frizzell (R), candidate for Spring Hill Township Board of Commissioners, addressed the audience to outline his priorities to make better decisions around how tax dollars are spent. Relying on his experience running two businesses in Scotland County, he stressed the importance of supporting economic development to increase the workforce in the county.

“If you want taxes to go down, that’s the way to do it,” Frizell said, indicating the impact of the 442 new jobs that are expected as part of the SOPCKCO relocation.

Describing what he would do differently, Frizzell said the commissioners need to stop spending money on buildings and programs that don’t work and divert those funds to help people, specifically drug rehabilitation and homelessness. The underlying problem, he said, is that everyone is “too busy bickering to get anything done and it’s time to get things done.”

Frizzell’s opponent, Milton Farmer (D) did not attend.

Current Smartsville Township Board of Commissioner and candidate Tim Ivey (R) pointed to the necessity of working with others to get anything done. “One person, one vote does nothing. In our case, it takes four votes to make a decision,” Ivey said.

The Laurel Hill community center is one example of government responding to the people, Ivey noted.

A priority of his is to continue to drive the property tax rate down while dealing with what he described as “unfunded mandates” from state and federal directives. “Sixty percent of our budget is mandated; we have to do what we do with it, we don’t have a choice,” he said. “We have to learn to adhere to those while still trying to think about the people who have to pay that bill.”

Ivey’s opponents, Darwin (Duke) Williams (D) and Tracey Dockery Williams (D), were not in attendance.

Phillip Gregory and Summer Woodside answered questions related to the at-large Board of Education seats.

Gregory described the impact of good teachers and a robust education in a small, poor rural community leading to a successful career in engineering. Woodside, currently serving on the board, credited the teachers she had during her education in Scotland County for her love of public education and several state universities for her background in social work and education.

Both candidates addressed the issue of school safety.

Woodside noted the additional staff the district has hired in response to concerns raised by parents and teachers as well as intervention programs structured around restorative justice and the use of social circles and facilitative dialogue as ways to give students tools for conflict resolution.

Gregory said the of the three stakeholders in the school district, students, parents, and taxpayers, the students are most important.

“We must stop the violence,” Gregory said. “Anyone who is violent needs to be out of the classroom. We cannot teach kids without a safe atmosphere, an atmosphere of learning.”

When asked about the need to attract teachers, Gregory proposed a bonus program for excellence, saying that district spending needs to be directed towards students and not overhead.

“A lot of our local money goes to fund teacher positions in our schools which helps us to bring down our class sizes,” Woodside said. She also noted that the board has, in recent years, been able to increase teacher supplement amounts making the district more competitive in the region.

Vicki Jackson, also an at-large candidate, was not present.

Board of Education candidates for Stewartsville Township Jason Clark and Herman Tyson were not present but write-in candidate Daniel Dockery addressed the audience. “For many years, I have been part of winning teams, teams that have led, teams that have been dying out, teams that face diversity. Scotland County Schools is no different now.”

His priorities are equity, transparency, the aggressive recruitment of quality teachers, and reprioritizing of the budget to provide raises. When asked by an audience member where the funding for his recruiting plan would come from, Dockery said, “Some people, if they have the love for education, are not always in it for money.”

Sheriff Ralph Kersey (R) closed out the candidate forum by describing the many ways his department has worked to increase visibility and accessibility with the public since taking office in 2014. His opponent, Sheronica Smith (D), did not attend.

“In 2014, I made some promises and if you follow our social media page, seen us out in the community, if you’ve listened to me once a month (on the radio) where you’ve had an opportunity to call in and ask whatever question you like, we’ve been faithful about it for eight years.” He went on to list the many community events he and his deputies attend throughout the county.

Responding to criticism of a lack of transparency, Kersey said, “I don’t know how much more someone could be transparent because if it’s happening, we’re there. It’s been that way for eight years and will continue to be that way.”

He said he believes it is important for the sheriff’s department to build relationships with all stakeholders including local businesses and citizens.

Addressing the challenge of school violence, Kersey said the district needs more SROs. “I had three when I came in and I still have three now,” he said. Officers are covering more students and more schools, “more kids, same officers. I have three officers covering five schools.”