LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Monday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. There will be games played this week and next week with the finish date set for Thursday, June 5. Outcomes from the games on Monday are listed below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako’s played Highland Primary Care

Johnson Brothers Construction played Locklear and Sons Landscaping

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Becca Hughes Edward Jones def. WKND Warrior 8-5

Leading Hitters for Becca Hughes Edward Jones- Reece w/a home run, for WKND Warrior- Aden

Harley’s Tuxedo def. Lucas Sales and Service 10-8

Leading Hitters for Harley’s- Buie, for Lucas Sales- Levi

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Earl’s Electric def. Tier One 15-7

Leading Hitters for Earl’s Electric- Jasaih Smithe and Travis Lowery, for Tier One- Tucker Banks and Baxley Jones

Purcell Clinic def. One Hour Heating and Air 9-6

Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Hayden Cooke and Rhett Ayos, for One Hour- Kenny Richardson and Wesley Clark

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Hayes Forest Products def. Sheriff’s Dept 12-0

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes and Lilah Lewis, for Sheriff’s- none

State Farm Insurance def. Quality Oil 11-10

Leading Hitters for State Farm- Raelyn Kempton and Lacey Branch, for Quality Oil- Jawonnlie Poe and Jayah Love

Weichert Realty def. State Farm 15-4

Leading Hitters for Weichert- Hayes Hornet and Shaniya Cormantive, for State Farm- Raelynn Kempton and Lacey Branch

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless 6-5

Leading Hitter for Knights of Columbus- Mylann Baucom, for Be Relentless- Avery Chavis

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Stateline Realty 10-1

Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto- Sophia Davis, for Stateline Realty- Harper Graves