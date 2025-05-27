LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Monday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. There will be games played this week and next week with the finish date set for Thursday, June 5. Outcomes from the games on Monday are listed below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako’s played Highland Primary Care
Johnson Brothers Construction played Locklear and Sons Landscaping
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Becca Hughes Edward Jones def. WKND Warrior 8-5
Leading Hitters for Becca Hughes Edward Jones- Reece w/a home run, for WKND Warrior- Aden
Harley’s Tuxedo def. Lucas Sales and Service 10-8
Leading Hitters for Harley’s- Buie, for Lucas Sales- Levi
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Earl’s Electric def. Tier One 15-7
Leading Hitters for Earl’s Electric- Jasaih Smithe and Travis Lowery, for Tier One- Tucker Banks and Baxley Jones
Purcell Clinic def. One Hour Heating and Air 9-6
Leading Hitters for Purcell Clinic- Hayden Cooke and Rhett Ayos, for One Hour- Kenny Richardson and Wesley Clark
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Hayes Forest Products def. Sheriff’s Dept 12-0
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hollyn Hayes and Lilah Lewis, for Sheriff’s- none
State Farm Insurance def. Quality Oil 11-10
Leading Hitters for State Farm- Raelyn Kempton and Lacey Branch, for Quality Oil- Jawonnlie Poe and Jayah Love
Weichert Realty def. State Farm 15-4
Leading Hitters for Weichert- Hayes Hornet and Shaniya Cormantive, for State Farm- Raelynn Kempton and Lacey Branch
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless 6-5
Leading Hitter for Knights of Columbus- Mylann Baucom, for Be Relentless- Avery Chavis
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Stateline Realty 10-1
Leading Hitters for Laurinburg Auto- Sophia Davis, for Stateline Realty- Harper Graves