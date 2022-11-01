LAURINBURG – Winter sports registration is now open from Oct. 31 through Dec. 2.

Indoor Soccer is available for ages seven to 14 with three different leagues; 14u, 12u, and 9u.

Games and practice will be at Wagram Recreation Center for soccer

Basketball, ages five to 15 with seven different leagues. For boys, 15u, 12u, 10u, 8u, 6u, will be available. For girls, 8u and 12u will be available. Games will be played at Wagram Recreation Center and Laurel Hill Community Center.

You can register online at www.Scotlandcounty.org or call (910) 277-2585 and register over the phone, or stop by Scotland Place and register.