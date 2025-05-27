GREENSBORO —The Lady Scots softball team punched their ticket to the 3A state championship series last Thursday night with an 8-1 road victory over the South Johnston Trojans in Game 2 of their Regionals series. Scotland previously took Game 1 at home on Tuesday night by a score of 7-2 and carry an overall season record of 29-1 (28 straight wins) into their state championship series against the Rockingham County Cougars (26-1 with 25 consecutive wins), who took down Crest in 1-0 and 9-6 finals of their Regionals series last Tuesday and Thursday to punch their ticket.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) recently released the best of three series schedule and venue information for the Scots’ games against the Cougars as well as for the 1A, 2A and 4A state championship matchups. All of Scotland’s games against Rockingham County will take place at UNCG’s Softball Stadium in Greensboro. The three games are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday as follows:

-Game 1: Friday, May 30 @ 7:30 p.m.

-Game 2: Saturday, May 31 @ 2 p.m.

-Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 @ 8 p.m.

The other state championship series that will take place in Greensboro is the 2A state title matchup between West Wilkes and North Lenoir. Game 1 of their series will take place on Friday night at 5 p.m. while Game 2 is on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a Game 3 (if necessary) set for 5 p.m. The 1A (Perquimans vs. Union Academy) and 4A (D. H. Conley vs. South Caldwell) state championship showdowns will take place over in Durham at Duke’s Softball Stadium.

More information about UNCG Softball Stadium and what items are prohibited in the venue can be found on the softball championship page of the NCHSAA website.