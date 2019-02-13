Chavis resigns seat on Gibson board

GIBSON — Town of Gibson commissioners will have an important decision to make at their upcoming monthly meeting on Thursday.

One commissioner’s seat is now empty after Belton Chavis resigned because he moved out of the district.

“I told him that he would have to resign; we were already taking care of it. He moved last month,” said Angela Hunsucker, town clerk for Gibson.

She said Chavis recently married and decided to move from his residence in Gibson, which he still owns, to one in Laurinburg to be with his wife.

After running for the seat more than once, he won the seat in the 2017 municipal election. He tied for top contender with Adam Liles, both receiving 46 votes. Filling the remaining seats were Kenneth Haney with 36 votes, and Myra Tyndall, who received 34 votes.

When asked how he felt about leaving the position, Chavis remained positive.

“I knew it would happen when I chose to get remarried and move to Laurinburg,” said Chavis. “That’s what I wanted to do (and) I have no regrets. The town has some problems, but I know they will eventually get fixed.”

Chavis served for one year and, if he had remained in the seat, his term would have ended in 2021.

“The council can either appoint a replacement or wait until this year’s election, which will be in November,” said Dell Parker, director for the Scotland County Board of Elections. “Whoever runs for that seat would only serve the time left in the unexpired term.”

She also said that, because this is a municipal election, the party the person is a part of does not matter — and the individual would have to live within the district.

“I have informed each commissioner individually about their vote on whether to fill the seat or keep it vacant,” said Hunsucker.

Commissioners will gather and vote on the matter, as well as other issues, at the Gibson commissioners meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Gibson Depot.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]