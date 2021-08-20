Scotland Health offers regeneron IV therapy treatments to COVID-19 patients

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health provides a treatment for patients infected with Covid-19 with the hope of shortening hospital stays and even saving lives with Regeneron IV Therapy. Patients who are 12 years of age and older who are considered high risk for progression to severe disease, including those with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Also, those with compromised immune systems due to certain conditions or medications are eligible.

Regeneron IV Therapy is an experimental coronavirus drug that has shown promise in treating the virus in clinical trials. It is a one-time treatment that’s given directly through an IV. The antiviral drug has garnered a lot of attention since the FDA authorized its use in late 2020 for the treatment of COVID-19, and the health care professionals at Scotland Health are excited to offer the treatment locally.

Dr. Shelly Lowery, Chief Medical Officer of Scotland Physicians Network stated, “On review of our local data since December, this medication does appear to help prevent patients who are at risk to progress to severe disease, from ending up hospitalized or even dying from COVID complications”.

Regeneron IV therapy is administered in the Infusion Clinic beside Scotland Urgent Care on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital. Regeneron Injections will be administered in the Scotland Physician Network practices and at Scotland Urgent Care. Infusions and Injections are offered Monday – Fridays.

For patients to receive the Regeneron IV Therapy, they would need to have their primary care doctor send a referral or fax over an order to 910-291-7065.